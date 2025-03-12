Watch CBS News
Michigan woman wins $25,000 a year for life playing Michigan Lottery

By Joseph Buczek

CBS Detroit

A 51-year-old Wayne County woman won $25,000 a year for life playing the Michigan Lottery's Lucky For Life game.

Charmaine Tate, of Van Buren Township, matched the five white balls in the Lucky For Life drawing on Feb. 9: 08-13-22-28-39. She bought the winning ticket at the Canton Mini Mart, located at 42421 Cherry Hill Road in Canton.

"I am an avid Lottery player and have always dreamed of winning a huge prize," said Tate in a new release. "When I checked the ticket at the retailer, none of us could believe what we were seeing!" 

Tate elected to receive her winnings as a one-time lump sum payment of $390,000. With her winnings, she plans to purchase a new home. 

"I have always thought about how it would feel and what I would do if I won but never expected to find out. Winning just feels good!" Tate said. 

Lucky For Life tickets are $2 per play and allow players the chance to win prizes ranging from $3 to cash for life. Players can win $1,000 a day for life by matching all five winning numbers ranging from 1 to 48 and one Lucky Ball ranging from 1 to 18. Players can win $25,000 a year for life by matching all five winning numbers but not the Lucky Ball. 

Drawings take place seven days a week at 10:38 p.m.

