Two wildfires continue to burn in Michigan's Upper Peninsula, smoke drifting over region

Winds have shifted in Michigan's Upper Peninsula, pushing wildfire smoke toward Marquette and other communities, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources said on Monday morning.

Two wildfires were discovered on Friday by a DNR pilot.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources provided this aerial view of the Ridge Fire, which was discovered on Oct. 9, 2026, in Michigan's Upper Peninsula. Michigan Department of Natural Resources

The Ridge Fire is burning in rugged terrain north of the Dead River Basin, which is a reservoir about 10 miles northwest of Marquette. That fire had burned about 256 acres by Sunday.

The Craig Lake Fire is burning north of Craig Lake State Park. That site is considered the most remote of Michigan's state park system, with trails, backcountry camping and six small lakes.

With the flames still burning, heavy smoke from both is likely to be noticed Monday in Negaunee, Ishpeming, Marquette, Michigamme and nearby areas.

"The presence of heavy smoke this morning is due to a shift in wind direction and is not a result of a significant increase in fire activity," the DNR said on Monday. "If you live, work, or are traveling in the area, be alert about the possibility of heavy smoke. Wildfire smoke may cause coughing, runny nose, or watery eyes."

Excessive wildfire smoke can be dangerous for those with heart or lung disease, the DNR said, recommending that those affected limit their time outdoors when smoke is heavy.

In the meantime, state officials have encouraged those who live along the North Basin to prepare to evacuate on short notice, with a "set" announcement under the "ready, set, go" announcement. The Marquette County Sheriff's Office and American Red Cross will assist evacuees and pets at Negaunee Township Hall.

"Please everyone in the area take this under serious advisement!" the Negaunee Township Fire and EMS said on Sunday. "Our department spent most of today on scene to help protect possible threatened structures, this fire grew immensely over the weekend."

The DNR said late last week, before the fires were discovered, that warm, dry weather combined with windy conditions had increased the risk of wildfire in the Upper Peninsula. Red flag warnings were issued for part of the U.P. on Saturday and burn restrictions were in effect.