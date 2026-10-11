Michigan DNR working to contain 2 wildfires in Upper Peninsula

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says dozens of firefighters are working to contain two wildfires burning in the state's Upper Peninsula.

One of the blazes, called the Ridge Fire, is burning roughly 10 miles northwest of Marquette between County Road 510 and North Basin Drive and, as of Sunday, has consumed around 256 acres. The state agency says the fire is located in rugged terrain, making it challenging for firefighters on the ground to suppress the flames.

Officials said two aircraft that scoop up water to drop on a fire were helping with suppression efforts at the Ridge Fire on Sunday, along with 40 firefighters.

Residents in three homes on County Road 510 have been evacuated due to the Ridge Fire, according to the state agency, and the Marquette County Sheriff's Office has set up an evacuation center at Negaunee Township Hall, located at 42 E. State Hwy. M-35. People living along North Basin Drive have been encouraged to be ready to evacuate.

The Noquemanon Trail system is closed west of the trailhead on County Road 510, officials said.

An aerial view of the Ridge Fire in Marquette County, Michigan, on Oct. 11, 2026. Michigan Department of Natural Resources

In Baraga County, a blaze known as the Craig Lake Fire was estimated at around 30 acres Sunday and is burning north of Craig Lake State Park. The fire is in a remote area that, similar to the Ridge Fire, has rugged terrain, making suppression efforts difficult, according to the state agency.

"Firefighters are working to improve access to the fire area and establish a hand line, which includes clearing vegetation down to bare mineral soil to assist with containment lines," the DNR said regarding the Craig Lake Fire in a news release Sunday.

An aerial view of the Craig Lake Fire in Baraga County, Michigan, on Oct. 11, 2026. Michigan Department of Natural Resources

Around 12 firefighters were working to contain the Craig Lake Fire.

Both blazes were spotted by a DNR pilot on Friday afternoon. The cause of each is under investigation, officials said.