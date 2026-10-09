Michigan DNR warns of wildfire risk due to weather conditions in Upper Peninsula

Warm, dry weather and windy conditions in Michigan's Upper Peninsula are increasing the risk of wildfire in that region, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources says.

"Grasses have dried out and leaves are starting to drop, which adds a layer of fuel that can feed and speed the spread of a wildfire," said Paul Rogers, fire prevention specialist with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. "Make sure to check for a burn permit before you burn any yard debris and be careful of heat or sparks from equipment and off-road vehicles."

The region is seeing unseasonably warm temperatures, the DNR said. The National Weather Service says the high on Saturday could reach 78 in Marquette, with wind gusts as high as 30 mph, saying that critical fire conditions are possible that day.

Winds at those speeds "can quickly carry embers a long distance," the DNR said.

The DNR says those who are visiting or living in the U.P. should keep track of the burn permit postings on its website or from local authorities. The DNR list shows by county where open burning is permitted and where restrictions are in effect.

"You will be in violation of state law if you burn debris without a permit. You are responsible for all damages resulting from the escape of the fire," the DNR says.

Autumn is a popular time to visit Michigan's Upper Peninsula, the Upper Peninsula Travel and Recreation Association says, with scenic fall colors that peak in early to mid-October.