Michigan trooper hospitalized after car hits patrol vehicle on Detroit's west side

A Michigan State Police trooper is recovering after the patrol vehicle they were in was hit by a car on Detroit's west side Sunday morning, the state agency said.

Troopers were investigating a fatal collision on Interstate 96 near Outer Drive when a crash involving a semitruck and an SUV happened at a nearby exit ramp, officials said.

The trooper who was hurt was sitting in the patrol car with its emergency lights on during the investigation into the exit ramp crash when the car hit the passenger side of the law enforcement vehicle, according to the state agency. The trooper was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Officials said the driver of the car that hit the patrol vehicle, identified as a female of undisclosed age, refused medical treatment. Troopers determined while interviewing her that she was "impaired by both alcohol and narcotics," according to the state agency.

The female was arrested and taken to the hospital for a blood draw, according to officials.

"Please slow down, focus on the roadway, move over for emergency vehicles," Michigan State Police First Lieutenant Mike Shaw said in a written statement.

Charges against the female are pending.