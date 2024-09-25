This is Michigan's most expensive neighborhood, according to HGTV

(CBS DETROIT) - When you think of the most expensive places to live in Michigan, a few in Metro Detroit probably come to mind, but one small southwest Michigan town has been named as one of the most expensive neighborhoods in the U.S.

HGTV compiled a list of the most expensive neighborhoods using data from CashNetUSA and Zillow to identify the most "upscale" towns in every state.

The Michigan town that was named on this list is Lakeside, which is located in Berrien County and on the southwest shores of Lake Michigan.

The town is part of the Harbor Country region and has a population of less than 300 people.

Many residents live in restored historic cottages, and visitors can stay at the historic Lakeside Inn while in town. The inn has 31 rooms, each with unique features, and a 100-foot porch facing Lake Michigan.

"The average home in Lakeside costs $2,652,417, though you may pay more for Lake Michigan frontage," according to HGTV. "A nine-bedroom Georgian estate with a wine cellar, swimming pool and guest house is on track to be among the priciest sales thanks to a list price of $9,450,000."

To see all of the towns named on the list, visit the HGTV website.