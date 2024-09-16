Michigan toddler hit and killed by car after wandering from home

(CBS DETROIT) - A 2-year-old girl was hit and killed by a car Friday night in Hillsdale County after wandering from her home, Michigan State Police said.

The crash happened around 8:20 p.m. Friday on the 200 block of Chicago Street in Allen Township. Police say the toddler was put to bed by her parents but got out of bed and left her home while her parents were working around the house. The child then walked out onto Chicago Street and was hit by a 2012 Volkswagen Jetta driven by a 38-year-old Allen man.

When police arrived, they found the child lying in the road and a first responder performing life-saving measures. The toddler was taken to an area hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

MSP says alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a factor in the crash, but an investigation remains ongoing. An autopsy of the child will be performed.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call MSP's Jackson Post at 517-780-4580.