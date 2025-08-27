Michigan teachers, parents concerned over potential cuts in state budget

Michelle Johnson is hard at work, restocking supplies to get her classroom ready for the first day of school.

"Every single teacher in this building, every single teacher, purchases things, and it's because we want as much as we can for our students," said Johnson.

Just down the hall, fellow fifth-grade teacher Julie Lapinski is finalizing her lesson plans, with one major task looming on her mind.

"If the funding gets cut, and the district has to make cuts, unfortunately, those instructional aides might be the ones that have to go," said Lapinski.

Classroom aides, supplies and free meals are just some of the essentials teachers and parents rely on at Jefferson Elementary School in Wyandotte, Michigan, one of the many schools concerned about the progress of the state budget.

"It not only supplies just us parents as having our children get an education, but it also has employment for our teachers to be able to educate our children," said parent Karen Briones.

On Tuesday, the Republican-controlled Michigan House passed its first version of a government budget, which features widespread cuts impacting all levels of education. Hours later, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer met with Johnson and Lapinski to learn how their preparations were going and what comes next in Lansing.

"It's not a budget that is going to get signed into law, but they did their part, and now it is time for us to have serious and fast negotiations, to have a budget that really reflects the needs of the people of the state," said Whitmer.

For Briones, Jefferson Elementary's community is special. A former alum herself, two of her children called the school home, and she says seeing the budget fight makes her anxious for the year ahead.

"I can't just uproot my children into a different state because we don't have a budget. So, that's where our future is. It's a little scary," said Briones.

Both Lapinski and Johnson encourage legislators to look past their party and focus on who they serve.

"Stop looking at the numbers. Stop pushing numbers. Think about the children," said Lapinski.

"If we keep kids and families at the center of our focus and not think about anything else, everybody knows what the right thing is to do. Everybody," said Johnson.

Now, negotiations will begin as the House will have to strike a deal with the governor and Senate by Oct. 1 or risk a state government shutdown.