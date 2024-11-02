Michigan taken down by No. 1 Oregon 38-17

Trump and Harris return to Michigan ahead of Election Day, UAW hosts voter rally and more top storie

The top-ranked team in the country was too much for Michigan as No. 1 Oregon dipatched the Wolverines 38-17 in Ann Arbor Saturday.

Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel threw a touchdown pass and ran for a score in another efficient performance from the Heisman Trophy front-runner.

The Ducks (9-0, 6-0 Big Ten) seemed to get a break on their first touchdown when Gabriel's 2-yard pass to Evan Stewart appeared to be dropped, but they didn't need much good fortune to stay unbeaten.

The Wolverines (5-4, 3-3) pulled into a 7-all tie on Davis Warren's 7-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Morris, taking advantage of backup returner Ryan Pellum fumbling on a punt return. They trailed the rest of the game.

Oregon had 304 yards of offense in the first half and led 28-10 at halftime before cooling off.

The Wolverines had a chance to pull within a touchdown midway through the fourth quarter, but turned it over on downs at the Ducks 10 on a trick play with receiver Semaj Morgan throwing to backup quarterback Alex Orji.

Gabriel finished 22 of 34 for 294 yards with a touchdown and sprinted up the middle for a 23-yard touchdown run to give Oregon an 18-point halftime lead.

The Ducks overcame the loss of No. 1 receiver and punt returner Tez Johnson with an apparent shoulder injury in the first quarter against. On Oregon's second snap, Johnson caught an 11-yard pass and landed on his right shoulder as he was tackled to the turf. He returned to the sideline out of uniform with his right shoulder in a sling.

Johnson leads the Ducks and is among NCAA leaders with 64 receptions. The senior has 649 yards receiving, eight receiving touchdowns and one score on an 85-yard punt return.

Jordan James gave the Ducks balance, running for 117 yards and a touchdown with 25 seconds left to cap the rout.

Warren was 12 of 21 for 165 yards with a career-high two touchdowns, connecting with Morgan and Peyton O'Leary in the end zone. Colston Loveland had seven catches for a career-high 112 yards for the Wolverines.

Oregon: Losing Johnson to an injury was a setback, but the Ducks didn't miss a beat. Traeshon Holden made the most of an increased role. The former Alabama receiver matched a career high with six catches and nearly doubled his previous career high with 149 yards receiving.

Michigan: Mistakes doomed Sherrone Moore's teams chances of being more competitive, including an illegal formation penalty on a punt return that allowed the Ducks to keep the ball and kick a field goal to go ahead 31-17 late in the third quarter.

Oregon will likely stay No. 1 in the AP Top 25.

Oregon: Host Maryland on Saturday.

Michigan: Plays No. 13 Indiana on the road Saturday.

