Low-income Michigan families with school-age children to get Summer EBT food assistance

A program called Summer EBT that provides additional grocery funds during the summer on behalf of low-income school-age children is continuing this year in Michigan.

Many of the families that are eligible should have already received a letter, and possibly also the funds deposited to their Michigan Bridge card accounts. This step was possible because the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food and Nutrition Service approved a plan submitted by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and the Michigan Department of Education.

"Michigan children and their families shouldn't have to worry about going hungry over summer break," health services director Elizabeth Hertel said in her statement.

The Summer Electronic Benefit Transfer program, also called SUN Bucks, is aimed toward children age 6 to 18 who normally are eligible for free or reduced-prices meals during the school day through the National School Lunch Program or the School Breakfast Program. The concept started as a pilot program in some areas in 2011 and was part of the federal government's emergency response in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic. Michigan began participating in the current form of Summer EBT in 2024.

Those who are in homes where the family were recipients of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP, formerly known as food stamps) or the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) have been automatically added to the 2025 Summer EBT.

Medicaid recipients also are eligible if their income is at or below 185% of federal poverty level for their household size. For a Michigan family of three, the annual income cutoff on that chart is $47,767.

Families who already have a Bridge card will see a one-time payment of $120 per eligible child, the standard benefit amount set by the USDA for the 2025 program year, added to their existing card. Those who don't already have a Bridge card will be sent a card in the mail.

The funds can be used before the end-of-summer expiration date at any store or farmer's market that accepts EBT for payment, including some online retailers.

Other state-supported programs aimed at feeding children during the summer include Meet Up and Eat Up / Summer Food Service and Meals to Go / Rural Non-Congregate Summer Food Service Program. Availability for those programs will vary by location.