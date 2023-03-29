Michigan State University Student Union to reopen, Berkey Hall closed through 2023

(CBS DETROIT) - The Student Union, one of the two sites of the mass shooting on the university's campus on Feb. 13, will reopen next week, officials announced Wednesday.

University officials announced that the MSU Union is scheduled to reopen at 8 a.m. on Monday, April 3, but the MSU Union Food Court will remain closed.

This decision comes after discussions between students, faculty, staff and building partners who noted that the MSU Union is an essential resource for the community.

"As you decide when the time is right to revisit the MSU Union, we want to give you an idea of what to expect when we welcome you back," said MSU officials. "The lounges on the first floor will be open along with the Sparty's mini-market store and the computer labs. There will also be therapy dogs in the building to welcome you. EAP will be present to support employees as well as CAPS to support students. If you would like to view memorials and tributes sent by alumni and others in the Spartan community, they will be displayed in the Lake Huron Room on the third floor."

In addition, university officials decided that no classes will be held in Berkey Hall or the MSU Union for the rest of the school year. Berkey Hall will also be closed for classes and events through 2023.

School officials are working to relocate classes that were tentatively scheduled in Berkey Hall. Students are reminded to check all their class locations as the fall semester gets closer, as class locations may change.

Support resources are available for the MSU community, and officials remind students it is okay to delay returning to the Union if it doesn't feel right to them.