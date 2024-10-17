Michigan State University players sign unique NIL deal, one uses agreement to help raise siblings

EAST LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - As the college football season rolls along, two Michigan State football players recently signed a unique name, image, and likeness deal.

Redshirt junior defensive back Armorion Smith and freshman wide receiver Nick Marsh, joined forces with HAP caresource.

Detroit-area natives Armorion Smith and Nick Marsh are living the dream of playing high-level Division 1 football at Michigan State. But it hasn't been so easy for them to get here.

"It was ups and downs; it's been a roller coaster, that's the best way I could describe it," said Marsh.

For Smith, it's been an extraordinarily difficult last few weeks. His mother died of breast cancer a month ago, and without a father in his family's life, Smith became the head of the household and legal guardian for his four younger siblings, all while being a student-athlete.

"Being able to step up in the position I'm in and taking my siblings in it feels good as a person, you know, so whenever I feel like I want to give up, I always fall back on that on my mind like it's mandatory that it has to happen," Smith said.

In early September, Smith and Marsh signed a NIL agreement with HAP CareSource. I spoke with the president of HAP CareSource, who told me that signing the two Spartans was a no-brainer.

"We thought it was a great opportunity to highlight two great men who are out there working hard overcoming adversity but really being a public service announcement for HAP CareSource for people seeking Medicaid insurance," said Dr. Michael Genord, president of HAP CareSource.

With the platform both Smith and Marsh have, they're hoping to use it to appeal to families who may have had similar struggles to them, where signing up for Medicaid could be a life-saving decision.

"It's important to do different NIL deals like this because not too many people know about Medicaid, not too many people know about things that you need in life so I think college athletes the exposure that we have we can reach out to a lot of people and we can inspire a certain group of audience," Marsh said.

"Us being from where we come from, it's good that we could have an impact on a certain audience of people who will listen to us just based off of who we are, so it's good to help push these types of things that you need in this world like health insurance," Smith said.

Two Spartans coming together to impact lives off the field is something to be proud of for two young men, especially one who is using this NIL deal to help support his younger brothers and sisters.

"Once I get back home, I feel so good to see everybody so happy and comfortable. It's like I could just hear my mom telling me how proud she is of me," Smith said.

There is a GoFundMe page for Armorions and his family that has raised nearly $300,000, which will help him take care of his younger siblings.

HAP CareSource wants everyone to know that it's a simple process to sign up for Medicaid.