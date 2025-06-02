Michigan State University names J Batt as new athletic director

Michigan State University on Monday named J Batt as its new vice president and director of intercollegiate athletics.

Batt has served as the vice president and director of athletics at Georgia Tech since 2022. He replaces Alan Haller, who announced on May 1 that he was leaving the university.

"J has an impressive record at several Power 5 schools and an impeccable reputation as a strong and innovative leader," said MSU President Kevin M. Guskiewicz in a news release. "He will bring experience, excitement and a commitment to elevating Spartan athletics to the next level. We are thrilled to have J join our leadership team at Michigan State."

MSU's Board of Trustees will vote on Batt's contract and appointment at its June 13 meeting. Batt will start the week of June 16.

"This is truly an amazing opportunity to lead an outstanding, tradition-rich and passionate program, and I am grateful to President Guskiewicz and the Board of Trustees for the opportunity," Batt said. "Working together, in alignment with university leadership, the full athletics department and an enthusiastic fan base, we can take the positive momentum already happening at MSU and reach new levels of success as we move into the next era of intercollegiate athletics. My family and I look forward to joining the Michigan State and East Lansing communities."

During Batt's tenure with Georgia Tech's athletic department, the school has broken records for athletic fundraising, achieved a 94% graduation rate and renovated and built several athletic facilities. Georgia Tech's football team also earned back-to-back bowl berths for the first time since 2013-14 and made its first appearance in the Associated Press Top 25 poll in nine years.

Batt also serves on the House Settlement Implementation Committee and is chair of the College Football Hall of Fame.

"This is a key moment in the history of Michigan State Athletics," said men's basketball head coach and current co-interim director of athletics Tom Izzo. "With J Batt's hiring, President Kevin Guskiewicz has found the right person to lead our department as college athletics continues to evolve. J has displayed tremendous innovation as a leader and has a proven track record of revenue generation. We are excited to welcome J and his family to Michigan State."

Before his time at Georgia Tech, Batt served as executive deputy director of athletics, chief operating officer and chief revenue officer for the University of Alabama from 2017-22. He also held roles at East Carolina University, the University of Maryland, James Madison University, William & Mary and the University of North Carolina.

Batt earned a bachelor's degree in journalism and mass communications and a master's degree in sports administration from North Carolina, where he was a member of the 2001 NCAA championship men's soccer squad.