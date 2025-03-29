Michigan State takes on Auburn in Elite Eight. Here's when to watch.

Michigan State advances to Elite Eight, Michigan falls to Auburn

The Michigan State men's basketball team will fight for a spot in the Final Four with its upcoming game against Auburn in Sunday's Elite Eight game.

The No. 2 seed Spartans won their Sweet 16 game on Friday against No. 6 seed Ole Miss with a 73-70 victory. Meanwhile, No. 1 seed Auburn pushed through to clinch a 78-65 win over No. 5 seed Michigan.

Michigan State is a two-time national champion, winning first in 1979 and then again in 2000.

The Spartans have made 38 NCAA Tournament appearances and have the sixth-most Final Four appearances with 10 (1957, 1979, 1999, 2000, 2001, 2005, 2009, 2010, 2015, 2019). Michigan State has reached the Sweet 16 on 21 occasions, including in 2023.

MSU also finished as a national runner-up in 2009, when it lost to North Carolina in a championship game played at Ford Field in Detroit. The Spartans have advanced past either the First Four or First Round each of the last three years.

Meanwhile, No. 1 seed Auburn made its 14th appearance in the tournament this year, previously competing in 1984, 1985, 1986, 1987, 1988, 1999, 2000, 2003, 2018, 2019, 2022, 2023 and 2024.

The Tigers have never won a national championship and went as far as the Final Four in 2019. The team earned a history No. 1 seed overall in the 2025 NCAA Divison I Men's Basketball Championship.

What time does Michigan State play Auburn?

Tipoff for Sunday's Elite Eight game is at 5:05 p.m. ET from State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

How to watch the Elite Eight game

You can watch Sunday's game on CBS Detroit.