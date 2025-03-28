Michigan basketball plays Sweet 16 March Madness 2025 game today. Here's what to know.

The Michigan men's basketball team continues its NCAA Tournament appearance on Friday when it takes on Auburn in a Sweet 16 matchup in the South region.

The No. 5 seed Wolverines (27-9) face the No. 1 seed Auburn Tigers (30-5) in Atlanta, Georgia. The winner will take on either No. 2 seed Michigan State (29-6) face the No. 6 seed Ole Miss (24-11) Sunday in an Elite 8 game.

What time does Michigan play?

Tipoff for Friday's Sweet 16 game is at 9:39 p.m. ET from State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

How to watch Michigan's second March Madness game

You can watch Friday's game at 9:39 p.m. ET on CBS Detroit.

How far has Michigan made it in March Madness?

Michigan has claimed one national championship when it downed Seton Hall 80-79 in overtime in the 1989 title game. The Wolverines also posted runner-up finishes in 1992, 1993, 2013 and 2018, but had to vacate their 1992 and 1993 Final Four runs because of an NCAA violations scandal involving booster Ed Martin.

The Wolverines have made 31 NCAA Tournament appearances and eight Final Four appearances (1964, 1965, 1976, 1989, 1992, 1993, 2013 and 2018). Michigan's first tournament bid came back in 1948.

Michigan has posted a 68-30 record (including wins later vacated by the NCAA) in the NCAA Tournament. The Wolverines have reached at least the Sweet 16 round in each of their last five NCAA tournament appearances.

Is Michigan or Auburn predicted to win?

FanDuel Sportsbook projects Auburn as an 8.5-point favorite. The over/under is set at 154.5.

This marks the third meeting between the two schools. The all-time series is tied at 1-1.

Michigan and Auburn players to watch

Michigan senior center and transfer Vladislav Goldin leads the Wolverines with 16.8 points per game, while fellow big man Danny Wolf averages nearly 10 rebounds per game.

Auburn senior forward Johni Broome paces five Tigers in double figures with 18.5 points and 10.7 boards per game.