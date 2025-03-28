Michigan State advances to Elite Eight after 73-70 victory against Ole Miss

The Michigan State men's basketball team pressed on to win in Sweet 16 on Friday, beating Ole Miss 73-70 to advance to the Elite Eight in the NCAA Tournament.

The No. 2 seed Spartans (29-6) faced the No. 6 seed Ole Miss Rebels (24-11) in Atlanta, Georgia. The team will face either No. 5 seed Michigan (27-9) or No. 1 seed Auburn (30-5) on Sunday.

MSU's 27 consecutive tournament appearances are a Big Ten record and the second-longest active streak in the NCAA.

NBA legend and Spartans alum Magic Johnson congratulated the team on their victory.

"Great win by my Spartans to advance to the Elite 8! At the end of the game, our defense and going perfect from the free throw line in the last two minutes of the game was the key to this victory," Johnson said on X.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MARCH 28: Coen Carr #55 of the Michigan State Spartans dunks the ball against Malik Dia #0 of the Ole Miss Rebels during the second half in the South Regional Sweet Sixteen round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at State Farm Arena on March 28, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. / Getty Images

How far has Michigan State made it in March Madness?

Michigan State is a two-time national champion. It won its first title in 1979 under legendary coach Jud Heathcote and a Magic Johnson-led team. The Spartans won it all again in 2000, with Mateen Cleaves and Morris Peterson leading the way in a win over Florida.

Michigan State also finished as a national runner-up in 2009, when it lost to North Carolina in a championship game played at Ford Field in Detroit.

The Spartans have made 38 NCAA Tournament appearances and have the sixth-most Final Four appearances with 10 (1957, 1979, 1999, 2000, 2001, 2005, 2009, 2010, 2015, 2019). Michigan State has reached the Sweet 16 on 21 occasions, including in 2023.

Michigan State has posted a 75-36 record in the NCAA Tournament. The Spartans have advanced past either the First Four or First Round each of the last three years.