Three Michigan State Police troopers injured while investigating crash on I-94

By Joseph Buczek

(CBS DETROIT) — Three Michigan State Police troopers were injured while investigating a crash along I-94 in Detroit early Wednesday morning. 

MSP says troopers were blocking the right lane of westbound I-94 near Trumbull while investigating a crash around 12:45 a.m. Wednesday when a 32-year-old Harper Woods man driving a Chevrolet Malibu and traveling west on I-94 struck the rear driver side of a patrol car. Troopers say the driver continued driving and rear-ended a second patrol car. 

Three troopers were taken to an area hospital and later released after being treated for minor injuries. 

The driver was arrested for impaired driving. Troopers will submit their investigation to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office for review. 

Westbound I-94 was closed at M-10 for an investigation but has since reopened. 

"We often talk about risky driving behaviors being the cause of most traffic crashes here in Michigan," said MSP F/Lt. Mike Shaw. "This driver decided not only to not move over for emergency vehicles but drive impaired as well. We are fortunate that these troopers were not seriously hurt." 

