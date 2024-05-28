Michigan State Police trooper charged with murder in man's death

Demonstrators refuse to leave Wayne State encampment, man killed in shootout and more top stories

Demonstrators refuse to leave Wayne State encampment, man killed in shootout and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - A Michigan State Police trooper is charged with second-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter in the death of a 25-year-old man last month.

Detective Sgt. Brian Keely, 50, of Grand Rapids, is accused of hitting Samuel Sterling, of Kentwood, with his vehicle during a police chase on April 14, 2024.

In a video announcing the charges, Attorney General Dana Nessel says the MSP Sixth District Fugitive Task Force, which Keely was a part of, attempted to arrest Sterling when he ran away. Authorities chased after Sterling when Keely allegedly turned and struck Sterling in an unmarked vehicle in the parking lot of a fast food restaurant.

Sterling was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Nessel says the charges come after reviewing reports, bodycam footage and surveillance videos.

"We have found that Detective Sgt. Keely's actions that day were legally, grossly negligent and created a very high risk of death or great bodily harm, which could have otherwise been prevented," Nessel said.

Keely is scheduled to be arraigned in the 62-B District Court.