Michigan State Police trooper notices stolen vehicle in front of him, arrests driver

A Michigan State Police trooper on patrol arrested a driver in Detroit after noticing that the car in front of him was reported stolen.

Police say at about 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, the tooper was on northbound Lodge Freeway near Glendale Street and began following the car. MSP says the driver, a 50-year-old man from Pontiac, pulled into a parking lot near Davison Road and La Salle Boulevard, got out and ran away.

The trooper ran after the driver, catching up to him. After fighting with the trooper, the driver surrendered and was detained. MSP says back-up troopers were called before the driver was arrested. MSP says the trooper used his taser several times, but it did not affect the suspect.

The suspect was lodged pending review from prosecutors. MSP says no one was hurt in the incident.

"Another addition for Santa's naughty list," said MSP Lieutenant Mike Shaw. "Great work by the trooper getting this suspect off the streets before he could do more harm. The suspect can now spend the holiday in jail waiting for his court appearance."