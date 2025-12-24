Watch CBS News
Crime

Michigan State Police trooper notices stolen vehicle in front of him, arrests driver

By
DeJanay Booth-Singleton
Digital Producer, CBS Detroit
DeJanay Booth-Singleton is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.
Read Full Bio
DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

Add CBS News on Google

A Michigan State Police trooper on patrol arrested a driver in Detroit after noticing that the car in front of him was reported stolen.

Police say at about 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, the tooper was on northbound Lodge Freeway near Glendale Street and began following the car. MSP says the driver, a 50-year-old man from Pontiac, pulled into a parking lot near Davison Road and La Salle Boulevard, got out and ran away. 

The trooper ran after the driver, catching up to him. After fighting with the trooper, the driver surrendered and was detained. MSP says back-up troopers were called before the driver was arrested. MSP says the trooper used his taser several times, but it did not affect the suspect.

The suspect was lodged pending review from prosecutors. MSP says no one was hurt in the incident.

"Another addition for Santa's naughty list," said MSP Lieutenant Mike Shaw. "Great work by the trooper getting this suspect off the streets before he could do more harm. The suspect can now spend the holiday in jail waiting for his court appearance."

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue