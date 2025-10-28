Michigan State Police rescue 2 teens lost in the woods in Seven Lakes State Park

Michigan State Police rescued two teens who were lost in the woods at Seven Lakes State Park in Holly Township Monday night.

A 19-year-old called 911, reporting that he had been target shooting with a 16-year-old friend and had become lost in the dark woods.

Troopers, an MSP K-9 unit and Oakland County Search and Rescue responded and located the teens, guiding them to safety.

The teens were not injured, police said.

"Always make sure if you heading out in the woods to have a charged cell phone with you," said MSP F/Lt. Mike Shaw in a statement. "While we all plan on a uneventful walk in the woods or heading to the same hunting spot, you never know what could happen."