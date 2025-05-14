Michigan State Police shoot, kill man who refused to drop shotgun during drug raid

Questions about Hamtramck city council member residency status and more top stories

Questions about Hamtramck city council member residency status and more top stories

Questions about Hamtramck city council member residency status and more top stories

A man with a shotgun was killed, and a woman was injured, after a Michigan State Police trooper fired a weapon when the man refused to drop the weapon.

The confrontation happened early Wednesday after the Flint Area Narcotics Group served a search warrant at a home on River Grove Road in Montrose Township, Genesee County, according to the state police report.

"The MSP 2nd District Special Investigation Unit and MSP Crime Lab have responded to the scene and are conducting a thorough investigation," the report added.

Officers from the FANG unit, assisted by Michigan State Police Emergency Support Team, arrived about 5:30 a.m. and announced their intention to serve the warrant.

They were confronted by a 37-year-old man who was armed with a shotgun.

"The man refused lawful orders to drop the gun and was shot by a trooper. The man sustained fatal injuries," the report said.

A 47-year-old woman was also shot by the trooper. She was transported to a local hospital for treatment of her injuries and was reported in "good/stable" condition.

Two other men found at that location were arrested, and a juvenile was detained. None of those three were injured.

In accordance with agency policy, state police said, the trooper involved was placed on leave.

The investigation is continuing.