Michigan State Police launches new local emergency alert campaign

(CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan State Police Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division launched the "Know Your Plan. Be Alert" campaign to help residents prepare for emergencies in their areas.

The new system allows people to sign up for local emergency alerts, which will come through text messages. These alerts provide information on emergency management programs focused on severe weather, active shooter incidents, missing and endangered people, and other incidents, according to a news release.

"Being prepared for emergencies is more than just gathering supplies for an emergency kit; it means knowing where to turn for accurate and up-to-date safety information when seconds count," Col. James F. Grady II, director of the MSP, said in a statement. "Signing up to receive emergency alerts is a critical part of emergency preparation and doing so will ensure that when an emergency happens, you are in the know with real-time accurate information."

Residents can sign up for the alerts online. Some counties have not opted in for the system. MSP says areas that do not have a local alert system can utilize Wireless Emergency Alerts or the Emergency Alert System through the Integrated Public Alert & Warning System.

"Local officials run these notification systems, allowing community members to receive timely, location-specific information during critical moments direct to their phones," Grady said. "These alerts are often the fastest way for emergency responders to communicate with residents. When minutes matter, these alerts can save lives."