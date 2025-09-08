Michigan State Police investigate shooting on I-94 near Haggerty Road

Michigan State Police say it is investigating a shooting on Monday evening on Interstate 94 near Haggerty Road.

MSP says at about 6 p.m., the Detroit Regional Communication Center received a report about a shooting on the eastbound freeway in Van Buren Township. Responding troopers located a vehicle in the area with a single bullet hole.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a woman was driving in the center lane of the freeway when a black car pulled up on her left side. The woman reported that the driver, a Black man with curly hair and wearing a hat, pointed a gun at her and fired a shot.

MSP says the bullet hit the woman's driver's side door. Troopers were able to recover the bullet from inside the car.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

The freeway was temporarily shut down at Belleville Road but has since reopened. MSP 1st Lieutenant Mike Shaw says troopers were at the scene investigating the motive of the shooting and asked anyone who witnessed the incident to call 854-MICH TIP.