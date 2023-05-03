Michigan State Police dig for new evidence in missing woman Dee Warner's case

LENAWEE COUNTY Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Michigan State Police confirmed Tuesday's additional search efforts in the Dee Warner case.

April marked two years since Warner went missing. Authorities say the Lenawee County woman was last seen at her home in Franklin Township.

Investigators spent hours digging for new clues Tuesday. State police canvassed numerous areas nearby the missing woman's home.

It's believed Warner was last seen at her residence on Munger Road. Police say Warner was 52 years old when she went missing in April 2021.

With the newest search efforts, Warner's family members are hoping this can lead to the closure their seeking.

"The day somebody is put in jail that is deemed responsible with good evidence that they are the ones responsible for her death then we will be at rest as a family. Our message from our fan group and family is that we are pushing real hard to pressure the prosecutor into starting a prosecution," said Parker Hardy, Warner's nephew.

MSP isn't giving too many details on why they started their search efforts again.

Stay with CBS News Detroit for more as we continue to follow this story.