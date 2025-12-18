Michigan troopers discover 966 grams of methamphetamine during I-75 traffic stop

Michigan State Police said they discovered 966 grams of methamphetamine in a vehicle during a traffic stop on Interstate 75.

The traffic stop happened about 12:15 a.m. Thursday on southbound I-75, near Dixie Highway / Exit 93 in Oakland County's Springfield Township. Troopers from the Metro North Post said they had pulled over a Jeep Compass for improper lane usage, and then discovered the driver had a suspended Michigan driver's license.

Officers then arrested the driver and upon checking the vehicle, found the methamphetamine under the driver's seat.

The suspect was lodged at the Oakland County Jail, and charges are being sought through the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office.