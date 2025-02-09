Michigan State commemorating victims of 2023 mass shooting with day of service and supportive gatherings

Michigan State hold ceremony one year after mass shooting

(CBS DETROIT) — Thursday marks two years since the mass shooting at Michigan State University that killed three students and injured five others.

Students, staff and faculty will honor and remember everyone impacted by the shooting on Thursday with supportive gatherings and a day of service, school officials say.

The Breslin Center Hall of History will host community building, service and advocacy activities from 1 to 4 p.m.

From 1 to 9 p.m., different areas of campus will have supportive spaces with hot cocoa, bottled water and comfort dogs. Volunteers will be at these spaces to provide support and help find resources for those in need.

Bells at Beaumont Tower will ring from 8:10 to 8:25 p.m. A moment of silence will also take place during this time, the university says.

Classes will not be held on Thursday.

The Feb. 13, 2023 shooting took the lives of 19-year-old Arielle Anderson, 20-year-old Brian Fraser and 20-year-old Alex Verner.

The school reopened the two buildings where the shooting took place, Berkey Hall and Student Union, in August 2024. Both areas are now used as gathering spaces and for small group meetings.

Learn more about the school's plans for Thursday here.

Note: The above video first aired on Feb. 13, 2024.