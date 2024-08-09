Michigan State University plans to reopen Berkey Hall and Student Union more than a year after mass shooting

EAST LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Michigan State University is reopening Berkey Hall and Student Union more than a year after a deadly mass shooting.

In the months since the shooting on Feb. 13, 2023, that killed three students and injured five others, classes were moved to other locations, and the two buildings have undergone renovations.

In a letter to students earlier this month, university President Kevin Guskiewicz announced that the academic spaces in both buildings where the shooting took place have been turned into gathering spaces and small group meeting rooms.

"The location where the violence occurred is being renovated into an open space for individuals to gather, engage and reflect. For some, reentering these spaces may be too difficult or stressful, and we support you regardless of what decision you make," Guskiewicz wrote in the letter. "Through ongoing conversations involving students, faculty, staff and trauma experts, we chose to open these spaces in a way that allows the campus community to come together in a spirit of support and engagement."

Community member Joshua Makar said he feels this is the right move.

"I think that's great because they are accommodating students, especially the ones who are still here and haven't graduated that might still be traumatic or to relive those memories whether they were on campus or close to campus," Makar told CBS News Detroit.

Makar said that he feels changing the classrooms to create gathering spaces shows that the university is listening to students while also allowing an opportunity to move forward.

"I think it's really great on the school's part to say we still have a ways to go to make sure everyone is healed," he said.

Berkey Hall will reopen on Aug. 26 and the renovated part of the Student Union will open the week after Labor Day, according to MSU.

Guskiewicz said students can again expect no classes on February 13th next year for time to remember and reflect.