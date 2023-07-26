Michigan state lawmaker recall effort expands

LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Next month, the Board of State Canvassers will meet in Lansing to consider multiple recall petitions against lawmakers in the Michigan House.

Republican Donni Steele is the latest elected official to be added to a recall petition.

"I wasn't the only Republican that voted "yes" on that bill. So far, I'm the only one that has been called out," said Steele. "I say it's because I'm a woman. I'm the only woman that voted "yes" on that."

So far, five other Democrats and one Republican have had recall petitions filed against them. The reasons for their recalls differ. For some, it was their support of anti-hate crime legislation or red flag laws. For the other Republicans, it was their support of Joe Tate as Speaker of the Michigan House.

"What's ironic is on the other side, the Democrats have sent hit pieces against me already," Steele said. "There's billboards along I-75 on how I don't support our children because of the way that I voted on the other two gun laws. I voted "no" on those, and so the Democrats are hitting me on those items. But then the Republicans are recalling me on my other vote. So, if I'm in a purple district, I think I voted well."

It is unclear if there is a coordinated effort to recall lawmakers. So far, each recall has been brought by a different person without clear ties between each.

"I wasn't here to make friends. I was here to do good policies and do good government and focus on the constituents and the needs," Steele said.

Each recall petition will have a required number of signatures depending on the number of voters in each lawmaker's district. If the Board of State Canvassers approves the petitions, they will each have to get thousands of signatures in 60 days.