Michigan State eliminates Harvard 64-50 in first round of women's NCAA tourney

Grace VanSlooten had 17 points and 10 rebounds, and Michigan State beat Harvard 64-50 in the women's NCAA Tournament on Saturday.

Jocelyn Tate had 13 points as the seventh-seeded Spartans (22-9) advanced to the second round for the first time since 2019. Theryn Hallock added 10 points.

Michigan State meets second-seeded N.C. State (27-6), a 75-55 winner against 15th-seeded Vermont, in the second round on Monday.

Harmoni Turner had 24 points for 10th-seeded Harvard (24-5), which topped two Big Ten teams in November but couldn't pull off another victory against a power conference opponent.

The Spartans scored the game's first 11 points. Harvard closed to 26-25 in the third quarter, but back-to-back 3s from Ines Soltelo and Tate helped the Spartans bounce out to a 37-25 lead.

Harvard's Turner, who was averaging 31.3 points in four March games coming into the day, didn't have enough help on offense. Saniyah Glenn-Bello was shut out and fouled out with more than six minutes left. Lydia Chatira and Gabby Anderson combined for two points.

It was a big contrast for the Spartans, who a year ago fell into a big hole and lost 59-56 to North Carolina in the first round at Columbia, South Carolina.

Michigan State's second-round assignment comes in a building where N.C. State is 17-0 this season.

