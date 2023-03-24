Michigan State fans support Spartans despite overtime loss to Kansas State

EAST LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Michigan State University students and alumni gathered for NCAA tournament watch parties across Michigan, as MSU took on Kansas State.

While the 98-93 overtime loss was not the outcome MSU fans wanted, the watch party at Crunchy's in East Lansing was electric as students cheered on the Spartans.

"I'm just heartbroken," said MSU student Shauna Weber. "Until the very last second, you just didn't know."

Fans said their basketball team worked so hard all season.

"It's just a tough result. Our team deserved the world," said student Noah Palmatier. "It was a fantastic game, and I'm glad we were a part of the Sweet Sixteen."

Students said recently there hasn't been a lot to cheer for at MSU. It's been quiet since the mass shooting on campus last month. Through it all, students supported one another, and this loss is no different.

"I just wanted to thank Coach Izzo for everything that he's done for the University over the past few months and go green," said Palmatier.