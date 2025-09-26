Watch CBS News
Politics

Michigan lawmakers reach agreement on 2026 state budget, increase road funding

By Elle Meyers

/ CBS Detroit

Michigan lawmakers reach deal to pass 2026 state budget
Michigan lawmakers reach deal to pass 2026 state budget 01:43

Michigan lawmakers are earmarking nearly $2 billion in the 2026 state budget to repair local and state roads. 

That total is down from the $3 billion Republicans proposed. However, the Michigan Infrastructure and Transportation Association, a group that has been lobbying for more road funding for years, says that smaller number was "politically possible."

"It is a large, significant investment that will help out with the deterioration of our roads and bridges throughout the state, no question about it," said Lance Binoniemi, vice president of government affairs for the Michigan Infrastructure and Transportation Association. "We were certainly hoping for more." 

CBS News Detroit found that road funding was a significant sticking point between Democrats and Republicans during state budget talks. However, Binoniemi said the prolonged discussions were worth it to reach this agreement. 

"We were concerned about our road funding cliff upon us. This will clear that road funding cliff," he said. 

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Republican Speaker of the House Matt Hall, and Democratic Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks announced the budget agreement on Thursday night. However, details on education funding were not included. 

CBS News Detroit reached out to the Michigan Education Association on Friday, and spokesman Doug Pratt said that without details on the funding for schools, they can't comment. Pratt noted the association is pleased to see an agreement reached. 

Binoniemi said the Michigan Infrastructure and Transportation Association is hopeful final approval will come early next week. 

"We don't think that there should be any problems getting passage through the Senate," he said. 

The budget still needs to receive final approval to avoid a state government shutdown on October 1. 

Elle Meyers

Elle Meyers joined the CBS News Detroit team in April of 2023 after spending two years covering Michigan's capitol. Elle is an Oregon native and a graduate of the University of Oregon (go Ducks!), where she double majored in journalism and political science, both of which have served her well in her journey to Detroit.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue