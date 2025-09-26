Michigan lawmakers reach agreement on 2026 state budget, increase road funding

Michigan lawmakers are earmarking nearly $2 billion in the 2026 state budget to repair local and state roads.

That total is down from the $3 billion Republicans proposed. However, the Michigan Infrastructure and Transportation Association, a group that has been lobbying for more road funding for years, says that smaller number was "politically possible."

"It is a large, significant investment that will help out with the deterioration of our roads and bridges throughout the state, no question about it," said Lance Binoniemi, vice president of government affairs for the Michigan Infrastructure and Transportation Association. "We were certainly hoping for more."

CBS News Detroit found that road funding was a significant sticking point between Democrats and Republicans during state budget talks. However, Binoniemi said the prolonged discussions were worth it to reach this agreement.

"We were concerned about our road funding cliff upon us. This will clear that road funding cliff," he said.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Republican Speaker of the House Matt Hall, and Democratic Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks announced the budget agreement on Thursday night. However, details on education funding were not included.

CBS News Detroit reached out to the Michigan Education Association on Friday, and spokesman Doug Pratt said that without details on the funding for schools, they can't comment. Pratt noted the association is pleased to see an agreement reached.

Binoniemi said the Michigan Infrastructure and Transportation Association is hopeful final approval will come early next week.

"We don't think that there should be any problems getting passage through the Senate," he said.

The budget still needs to receive final approval to avoid a state government shutdown on October 1.