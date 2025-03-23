Michigan State basketball plays second March Madness 2025 game today. Here's what to know.

U of M and MSU fans eager for potential NCAA Tournament matchup with rivals

The Michigan State Spartans men's basketball team makes its 27th straight NCAA Tournament appearance on Sunday when it takes on New Mexico in a second-round matchup in the South region.

The No. 2 seed Spartans (28-6) face the No. 10 seed New Mexico Lobos (27-7) in Cleveland, Ohio.

After holding a slim, five-point lead at the half, MSU cruised to an 87-62 win over Bryant in the first round. Meanwhile, New Mexico handed No. 7 seed Marquette a 75-66 loss Friday night.

MSU's streak of 27 consecutive tournament appearances is a Big Ten record and the second-longest active streak in the NCAA.

What time does Michigan State play?

Tip-off for Sunday's second-round game from Rocket Arena in Cleveland, Ohio, tips off at 8:40 p.m. ET.

How to watch Michigan State's first March Madness game

You can watch Sunday's game at 8:40 p.m. ET on TNT.

How far has Michigan State made it in March Madness?

Michigan State is a two-time national champion. It won its first title in 1979 under legendary coach Jud Heathcote and a Magic Johnson-led team. The Spartans won it all again in 2000, with Mateen Cleeves and Morris Peterson leading the way in a win over Florida.

Michigan State also finished as a national runner-up in 2009, when it lost to North Carolina in a championship game played at Ford Field in Detroit.

The Spartans have made 38 NCAA Tournament appearances and have the sixth-most Final Four appearances with 10 (1957, 1979, 1999, 2000, 2001, 2005, 2009, 2010, 2015, 2019). Michigan State has reached the Sweet 16 on 21 occasions, including in 2023.

Michigan State has posted a 74-36 record in the NCAA Tournament. The Spartans have advanced past either the First Four or First Round each of the last three years.

Is Michigan State or New Mexico predicted to win?

FanDuel Sportsbook projects Michigan State as a 7.5-point favorite. The over/under is set at 147.5.

MSU leads the all-time series at 2-0.

Michigan State and New Mexico players to watch

The Spartans are led by senior guard Jaden Akins and freshman guard Jase Richardson, who average 12.6 and 12.1 points per game, respectively.

New Mexico junior guard Donovan Dent leads all scorers with 20.6 points per game.