Michigan basketball plays second March Madness 2026 game today. Here's what to know.

Fresh off its 101-81 win over Howard in the first round of the 2026 NCAA tournament, the Michigan men's basketball team takes on St. Louis in a second-round matchup in the Midwest region on Saturday.

The No. 1 seed Wolverines (32-3) face the No. 9 seed Billikens (29-5) in Buffalo, New York.

St. Louis built a 17-point halftime lead en route to a 102-77 win over Georgia in the first round Thursday night.

What time does Michigan play?

Tip-off for Saturday's second-round game from KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York, tips off at 12:10 p.m. ET.

How to watch Michigan's second March Madness game

You can watch Saturday's game at 12:10 p.m. ET on CBS.

How far has Michigan made it in March Madness?

Michigan has claimed one national championship when it downed Seton Hall 80-79 in overtime in the 1989 title game. The Wolverines also posted runner-up finishes in 1992, 1993, 2013 and 2018, but had to vacate their 1992 and 1993 Final Four runs because of an NCAA violations scandal involving booster Ed Martin.

The Wolverines have made 33 NCAA Tournament appearances and eight Final Four appearances (1964, 1965, 1976, 1989, 1992, 1993, 2013 and 2018). Michigan's first tournament bid came back in 1948.

BUFFALO, NEW YORK - MARCH 19: Morez Johnson Jr. #21 of the Michigan Wolverines dunks the ball against the Howard Bison during the first half in the first round of the 2026 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at KeyBank Center on March 19, 2026 in Buffalo, New York. Gregory Shamus / Getty Images

Michigan has posted a 69-31 record (including wins later vacated by the NCAA) in the NCAA Tournament. The Wolverines have reached at least the Sweet 16 round in each of their last six NCAA tournament appearances.

Is Michigan or St. Louis predicted to win?

DraftKings projects Michigan as a 12.5-point favorite. The over/under is set at 161.5.

This is the second all-time meeting between the two schools.

Michigan and St. Louis players to watch

Sophomore forward Morez Johnson Jr. led the Wolverines with 21 points and 10 rebounds in Michigan's first-round win over Howard. Johnson is averaging 13.4 points per game, while senior forward Yaxel Lendeborg, who leads the Wolverines in scoring with 14.4 ppg, scored nine in the win on Thursday.

Senior guard Dion Brown led a balanced scoring attack against Georgia with 18 points for the Billikens on Thursday. Brown is second on the team in scoring with 11.3 ppg, while senior center Robbie Avila leads all scorers with 12.9 ppg.