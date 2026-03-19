Michigan rolls past Howard 101-81 in first round of March Madness

Morez Johnson Jr. had 21 points and 10 rebounds on a perfect shooting night, and No. 1 seed Michigan rode a second-half surge to a 101-81 victory over 16th-seeded Howard in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday.

Towering center Aday Mara had 19 points, seven rebounds and six assists for a Wolverines team that set the Big Ten regular-season record with 19 conference victories. Johnson shot 8 of 8 from the field as Michigan (32-3) moved within one win of matching a program record set in 2017-18.

Top-seeded teams improved to 160-2 against No. 16 seeds, with Duke outlasting Siena earlier in the day.

BUFFALO, NEW YORK - MARCH 19: Roddy Gayle Jr. #11 of the Michigan Wolverines rebounds the ball against the Howard Bison during the first half in the first round of the 2026 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at KeyBank Center on March 19, 2026 in Buffalo, New York. Ishika Samant / Getty Images

Michigan advances to play the winner of the later Midwest Region game between eighth-seeded Georgia (22-10) and ninth-seeded Saint Louis (28-5).

Cam Gillus and Bryce Harris scored 21 points each, and Cedrick Taylor had 19 points and six rebounds for Howard (24-11). The Bison were playing two days after their 86-83 win over UMBC in the First Four at Dayton, Ohio, on Tuesday — the program's first March Madness victory in six appearances.

Michigan's depth and relentless, come-from-anywhere attacking style eventually overwhelmed Howard — though it took the Wolverines a while to get rolling. Howard's 46 points in the first half were the third-most by a 16 seed against a 1 seed in tournament history —and the most since Florida A&M scored 52 in a 96-76 loss to Kentucky in 2004.

BUFFALO, NEW YORK - MARCH 19: Morez Johnson Jr. #21 of the Michigan Wolverines dunks the ball against the Howard Bison during the second half in the first round of the 2026 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at KeyBank Center on March 19, 2026 in Buffalo, New York. Ishika Samant / Getty Images

After the Bison cut the lead to 50-48 on Ose Okojie's drive into the paint 14 seconds into the second half, Michigan began to pull away, eventually building a 77-59 edge on Roddy Gayle Jr.'s 3-pointer 7:30 into the period.

Howard's 3-point shooting went cold. After hitting 11 of their first 17 attempts, the Bison finished 14 of 29.

Once the Wolverines opened a 20-plus-point lead, the crowd in Buffalo was more interested in watching the double-box broadcast on the scoreboard and cheering on the final minute of VCU's 82-78 win over North Carolina.

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AP March Madness bracket: https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-mens-bracket and coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness