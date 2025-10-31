Michigan Senate seeks to create reserve fund for SNAP program expenses

The Michigan Senate has approved designating $71 million in state funds to support SNAP food assistance benefits and other food relief efforts.

That vote happened Thursday, and was in response to the threat of federal money not being available to fund the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program into November. Federal money goes to the states to allocate to their eligible residents in need, and in Michigan, those benefits are distributed via the Michigan Bridge Card.

About 1.4 million Michigan residents get food assistance through this program.

"What we're doing today with this funding is not a permanent fix, but we have a responsibility to provide for the people of this state," Sen. Sarah Anthony, a Democrat from Lansing, said.

The bill needs approval from the Michigan House in order to become law; and the House is currently adjourned until Tuesday.

When the federal fiscal year began Oct. 1, there was no budget in place for appropriations. As a result, federal allocations and even payroll for many employees went on hold. SNAP already had allocations for October when that happened. But the estimated $9.2 billion needed to cover November expenses was at risk of not being distributed. While a judge has since ordered the federal government to apply contingency funds, the Trump administration has until Monday to give its response to the court.

Under the Michigan Senate bill, the state would allocate $50 million to create an Emergency Assistance Fund within the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. There is also money designated within this bill for the Michigan Food Bank Council, Double Up Food Bucks and other programs.

This step is in addition to an administrative step already announced by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to support the Michigan Food Bank Council and other efforts.