Michigan designates $4.5 million in funding for Food Bank Council of Michigan

The State of Michigan has pledged $4.5 million to the Food Bank Council of Michigan to help feed Michigan residents.

This decision, announced Thursday by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, is in response to a pause in federal support for the SNAP food assistance program. The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, formerly known as food stamps, provides an allowance for food purchases via the Michigan Bridge Card for eligible recipients.

Whitmer said the money is intended to support the Food Bank Council's effort to provide food across the state, along with food delivery for those who can't drive to a food bank. State officials are also working with philanthropic partners to coordinate their resources in response to the circumstances.

The intent is to help "shore up the community food banks who are working to fill the gap," Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II said.

"We take care of each other in Michigan, and we will continue bringing together public and private philanthropic resources to feed people as we hit day 30 of the federal government shutdown and approach the November 1 pause of SNAP. We will continue to do what we can in Michigan to help impacted families," Whitmer said.

About 1.4 million Michigan residents receive SNAP benefits to help with grocery expenses. That's about 13% of the state's households. State officials say about 43% of those households are families with children, while 36% are families who include people who are seniors or disabled.

To be eligible for SNAP in Michigan, recipients must be a U.S. citizen or have "acceptable" non-citizen status. Eligibility also considers the financial situation and expenses of the entire household.

Speaker of the House Matt Hall, a Republican from Richland Township, said the bipartisan effort to keep Michigan's government funded and operating earlier this month is providing the flexibility to step in.

"But this will never be a long-term solution and state government can only make up so much of the federal government's spending. Congress must follow our lead and keep more Michigan families from being hurt by this shutdown," Hall said.

In the meantime, the state leaders recommended Michigan residents who need to find resources and help dial 2-1-1 or go to the Michigan 2-1-1 website to look up services and programs in their communities.