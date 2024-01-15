Michigan resident trying to thaw pipes found unconscious, rescued from mobile home fire

(CBS DETROIT) - A Holly resident was rescued after they were found unconscious after a fire broke out at their mobile home Sunday afternoon.

At about 5 p.m. on Jan. 15, the Village of Holly Fire Department received a report of a structure fire at the Holly Mobile Home Park.

When they arrived, they discovered the homeowner was found unconscious and was receiving CPR from a Holly police officer.

Holly paramedics took over the CPR, and the resident was taken to a local hospital. They are in stable condition.

The fire department extinguished the fire, which was under the mobile home.

"It was determined that the fire likely resulted from an attempt to thaw the water pipes under the mobile home, which occurred as a result of the homeowner experiencing a medical emergency," the Village of Holly Fire Department said on Facebook. "This incident serves as a reminder to always prioritize fire safety when thawing water pipes - never use a torch or open flame for this purpose!"