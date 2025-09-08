Humane Society of Huron Valley leads rescue efforts involving 126 animals in Southeast Michigan

A rescue involving 126 animals including dogs, horses, frogs and sheep recently took place under the direction of the Humane Society of Huron Valley, which is based in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

The rescue effort, which took place Aug. 29, "was one of the toughest our team has faced," the agency said in a social media post about the situation. The animals found included dogs, cats, horses, ponies, a donkey, goats, sheep, a rabbit, snakes, iguanas, frogs and tarantulas. Many of them were found in poor health and unsafe conditions, the report said.

The animals are now receiving veterinary treatment and shelter.

"This is a large and complex rescue," Tanya Hilgendorf, CEO of Humane Society of Huron Valley, said in a press release. "The sheer number and diversity of animals, combined with the suspect's long history of cruelty, is heartbreaking and infuriating. Michigan has some decent laws on the books, but we need much stronger enforcement and penalties when someone harms innocent animals."

In response to the circumstances, the agency is asking for help toward the immediate expenses of the animals' care. There are plans to place as many as possible up for adoption, some people have already responded on social media with their intent to help with foster or donations.

"A rescue of this size puts tremendous strain on our already full shelter. Thank you for any support toward their medical care, feeding and sheltering while they recover -- and until we are able to place them up for adoption," the agency said.

The Humane Society asks that anyone with information that can assist in the case contact their Investigation Division at 734-661-3512 or submit tips on its website.