Michigan Republican Party makes endorsements for attorney general, secretary of state

The Michigan Republican Party has endorsed candidates for secretary of state and attorney general, according to the organization.

The endorsements were finalized by GOP delegates on Saturday in Novi.

Macomb County Clerk Anthony Forlini secured the GOP endorsement for secretary of state. He said in a written statement that he's "humbled" by the support of the Republican delegates. In response, Michigan Democratic Party Chair Curtis Hertel said, without providing detailed evidence, that Forlini is a "MAGA extremist" who would "endanger Michiganders' right to vote."

The Michigan Republican Party endorsed Eaton County Prosecutor Doug Lloyd for attorney general. Hertel said in response to the endorsement that Lloyd is "no different from MAGA Republicans at every level."

Terence Collins and Bree Moeggenberg were endorsed by GOP delegates for the Michigan Board of Education.

Republican delegates also made endorsements for university boards. They endorsed Andy Anuzis and Christa Murphy for Wayne State University Board of Governors, Michael Schostak and Lena Epstein for University of Michigan Board of Regents and Roger Victory and Julie Maday for Michigan State University Board of Trustees.

The Michigan Democratic Party will hold its State Endorsement Convention on April 19 in Detroit. CBS News Detroit will report the results following the event.