Michigan Rep. Thanedar calls for Trump to be impeached over case of Kilmar Abrego Garcia

FBI gets involved in London Thomas case; reward in fatal road rage shooting; and more top stories

FBI gets involved in London Thomas case; reward in fatal road rage shooting; and more top stories

FBI gets involved in London Thomas case; reward in fatal road rage shooting; and more top stories

Democratic U.S Rep. Shri Thanedar of Michigan is calling for the impeachment of President Trump over the case of the man who was mistakenly deported to El Salvador.

Thanedar's office said in a release Friday that the Trump administration's "blatant disregard" for a U.S. Supreme Court ruling requiring they facilitate the return of Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia is a "direct defiance of the U.S. Constitution."

"I've seen enough," Thanedar said in a social media post on Thursday. "Trump is not abiding by a Supreme Court ruling. I fully support impeaching him. Now."

The Trump administration said in a court filing last month that an "administrative error" and an "oversight" resulted in Abrego Garcia's deportation from the U.S. to a supermax prison in El Salvador, despite a legal order prohibiting his removal there.

U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis ordered the administration to "facilitate and effectuate" his return to the U.S. earlier this month. The Justice Department appealed that order, and the Supreme Court ruled that the judge properly required the government to "facilitate" his release from custody in El Salvador, but ordered additional proceedings before a federal district court.

Xinis issued an amended decision that ordered the administration to facilitate Abrego Garcia's release from custody as soon as possible. She also required the government to give her information about his whereabouts, as well as what steps it was taking to bring him back to the U.S.

The Trump administration has so far rebuffed the requests for that information, but has acknowledged that Abrego Garcia is alive and detained at the prison.

"This non-compliance falls under 'high crimes' as outlined in Section 4 of Article Two of the United States Constitution and constitutes an impeachable offense," Thanedar's office said.

Trump met with Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele on Monday at the White House. During the meeting, Bukele said he won't return Abrego Garcia to the United States, after Attorney General Pam Bondi told reporters it's "up to El Salvador" whether he returns to the U.S.