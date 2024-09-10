Michigan Rep. Neil Friske investigation sent to Michigan AG

(CBS DETROIT) - Ingham County's investigation into Michigan state Rep. Neil Friske (R-Charlevoix) has been handed over to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel's office.

Ingham County Prosecutor John J. Dewane confirmed that his office has turned the investigation over to Nessel's office.

"Given the statewide jurisdiction of the Attorney General, I believe their office is best situated to handle the case at this point," Dewane said in a statement.

Friske, who represents Charlevoix and Emmet counties, as well as portions of Cheboygan, Chippewa and Mackinac counties, was arrested in the 2100 block of Forest Road in Lansing around 2:45 a.m. on June 20 after police responded to a report of shots fired.

During an investigation, Lansing police learned about possible sexual assault of a woman, Dewane said in June. Lansing police said that Friske, who spent a night in jail, was facing the possibility of three felony charges for alleged sexual assault, weapons and assault.

Friske has not been charged with a crime and has denied any wrongdoing.

"What I can say is that the police were called, resulting in being detained due to false accusations," said Friske in a June statement. "However, upon initial investigation, no evidence was found to support the claims, and I was subsequently released with no charges. I am confident that this investigation will totally exonerate me."

In August, Friske lost his reelection bid for a second term to Parker Fairbairn in a Republican primary. He will serve the rest of his term until Dec. 31, 2024.