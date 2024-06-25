Michigan Rep. Neil Friske says "false accusations" led to Lansing arrest, and that "no evidence was found"

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan Rep. Neil Friske is blaming "false accusations" for his arrest in Lansing last week after police received a report of a possible sexual assault and possible shots fired.

In a newly-released statement, Friske, R-Charlevoix, maintained his innocence and said he is confident he will be exonerated.

"What I can say is that the police were called, resulting in being detained due to false accusations," said Friske in his statement. "However, upon initial investigation, no evidence was found to support the claims and I was subsequently released with no charges. I am confident that this investigation will totally exonerate me."

The lawmaker was arrested in the 2100 block of Forest Road at 2:45 a.m. on June 20.

After an initial investigation, Friske was arrested for a felony-level offense, but police hadn't released additional details at that time. CBS News Detroit has reached out to the Lansing Police Department for the police report from the incident.

Lansing police did confirm that Friske is facing the possibility of three felony charges for alleged sexual assault, weapons and assault.

According to the Michigan Information and Research Service, the incident involved an adult dancer who works for the Deja Vu Showgirls.

Friske has not been officially charged yet.