Rep. John James introduces bill to pay TSA, FAA employees during shutdown

Michigan Rep. John James has introduced the Keep American Flying Act, a bill intended to protect payroll for TSA and FAA employees during a federal government shutdown.

His effort is the House companion bill to the Keep America Flying Act, introduced in the Senate by Republican Ted Cruz of Texas.

The legislation is meant to provide back pay, ongoing pay and benefits for personnel who are considered essential employees from the Federal Aviation Administration and the Transportation Security Administration. They are among the federal workers whose payroll is on hold due to the federal government shutdown that began on Oct. 1. But they also are among those who are still required to work, while waiting for now-delayed pay deposits.

In response to the shutdown, which has now lasted 30 days, targeted efforts have been made toward addressing specific expenses such as FBI staff and military payroll.

"It's putting the safety and security of America at risk by keeping the men and women who protect our skies unpaid," James said. He is a former Army pilot himself.

The National Air Traffic Controllers Association has endorsed James' bill.

"You are carrying the weight of the national airspace system, now doing it without a paycheck. This is not acceptable, and it is not sustainable. No American worker should ever be put in this position," said Nick Daniels, president of the National Air Traffic Controllers Association.

James is a Republican who represents Michigan District 10, which includes parts of Macomb and Oakland counties.