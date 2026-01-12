Michigan's special red, white and blue license plates for America's 250th now in production

Production has started on the special edition Michigan vehicle license plates that celebrate the 250th anniversary of the United States, state officials said.

The plates are in production at Gus Harrison Correctional Facility in Adrian, a license plate factory operated by Michigan State Industries. The MSI program within the Michigan Department of Corrections has been providing work opportunities to state prisoners since 1943, including about 1.5 million license plates a year for Michigan vehicles.

The red, white and blue design is similar to the 1976 special edition plate issued for the country's bicentennial, a stars and stripes design that won an award during its time.

Orders for the 25th birthday license plates began Jan. 2 and will continue throughout the end of the year. State officials said more than 2,500 orders have already been placed.

The plates are part of the "legacy" line of historic designs that are available for today's drivers to purchase for their vehicles. Each of the 250th design plates costs $55, which includes a $50 contribution to the Michigan Transportation Fund for road repairs and construction, along with a $5 service fee.

The above video originally aired on Dec. 11, 2025.