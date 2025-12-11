Michigan brings back red, white and blue license plates to celebrate America's 250th birthday

Michigan is reviving an iconic red, white and blue license plate in celebration of America's 250th birthday in 2026.

The semiquincentennial plate pays homage to the 1976 bicentennial plate and features elements of the American flag, including stars and stripes, as well as a "26" in the bottom corner of the plate. The original 1976 plate was awarded "Plate of the Year" by the Automobile License Plate Collectors Association.

Michigan Department of State

"As we prepare to celebrate our nation's 250th anniversary, I'm proud to announce Michigan's iconic red, white and blue license plate will return to our roads in 2026," said Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson in a statement. "Our latest legacy plate honors our country's founding and history along with our ongoing fight for freedom, equality, and justice for all."

The semiquincentennial plate is part of a series of three legacy plates that includes the blue-on-white Great Lakes plate, which was originally issued from 1983 to 2007, and the black-on-white Great Lakes State plate that was issued from 1979 to 1983.

The legacy plates can be purchased by visiting the Michigan Secretary of State's website, at any Secretary of State office or when buying a vehicle at a dealership. Each plate costs $55, which includes a $50 contribution to the Michigan Transportation Fund for road repairs and construction and a $5 service fee.

The red, white and blue plate will be available to purchase beginning Jan. 2, 2026, and continue through the end of the year.