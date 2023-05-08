Michigan receives C- on infrastructure report card

LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Michigan's infrastructure report card shows improvement, according to the Michigan chapter of the American Society of Civil Engineers.

The report card shows an overall grade of C- which is an increase from a D+ back in 2017.

"A C minus means our infrastructure is in mediocre condition and requires attention," said Brad Ewart, president of the Michigan chapter of the ASCE.

ASCE graded Michigan within 14 categories including things like roads, bridges, drinking water and schools among others. Ewart praised the influx of funding infrastructure projects have gotten in our state in recent years.

"With so much growth and new projects underway throughout the state could surely improve if we keep our foot on the gas. Michigan agencies and businesses have a lot to be proud of from this report," said Ewart.

But Lance Binoniemi with the Michigan Infrastructure and Transportation Association says slight improvements on a failing grade are still pretty poor.

"We are not surprised at all to see what we consider poor grades for Michigan's infrastructure. Lawmakers in Lansing for decades have underinvested in our infrastructure and here are the results. These results should be unacceptable to every Michigan citizen," Binoniemi said.

While officials praised the standalone influxes of money they called for more sustainable and reliable funding as well as better coordination between projects- like laying broadband cables while also doing road improvements.

"We have more need than available funding and if we can coordinate infrastructure projects- for example replacing the water and sewer mains while installing private utilities like broadband while road construction projects are happening we can leverage funding across all these sectors," said Amy O'Leary, the executive director of the Southeast Michigan Council of Governments.

So how much would it take for Michigan to get an A on its infrastructure report card?

Officials tell CBS News Detroit, it would cost a pretty penny -- upwards of a trillion dollars. Those same officials are calling for more sustainable funding to keep improving Michigan's infrastructure.