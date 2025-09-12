Michigan Sen. Jeremy Moss says his home was targeted by bomb threat

A high-ranking elected Michigan Democrat says his home was targeted by a bomb threat Thursday, the second such incident to become public this week.

Michigan state Sen. Jeremy Moss of Oakland County, president pro tempore of the Michigan Senate, said the threat made to his house is an example of an "untenable" political environment. It happened the same day that Michigan Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist said a "credible bomb threat" was directed at his home. Gilchrist, a Democrat, is serving with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in this term and has announced intentions to run in 2026 for governor.

Moss represents Michigan's Seventh State Senate District, which includes parts of Oakland and Wayne counties. He announced in May that he is running for Michigan's 11th Congressional seat in the 2026 election cycle.

Moss said that "a detailed and specific message" had threatened a bomb at his home. Local and state police, accompanied by a bomb-sniffing K-9, checked the area and ensured there was no immediate danger.

"This current political environment is untenable. In the past few days, I've experienced a noticeable influx of bigoted, aggressive messages directed at my office and social media inboxes. We must reject this as the norm in our politics, especially after recent acts of political violence have claimed lives in Minnesota and Utah," Moss said.

"Democracy relies on the freedom to speak, debate, and disagree without fear of violent retribution. I won't be intimidated from standing up and speaking out on behalf of Michiganders. Our voice and our vote are the most effective tools to end this toxicity in our politics."

The Utah reference was to the shooting death of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. Authorities announced an arrest in that shooting Friday morning.

The Minnesota reference was to the shootings of two Minnesota lawmakers and their spouses in politically motivated shootings in June. Vance Boelter, 58, faces federal and state murder and attempted murder charges in connection with the deaths of House Speaker Emerita Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark, and the shootings of state Sen. John Hoffman and his wife Yvette.