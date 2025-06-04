Watch CBS News
Crime

Michigan police K-9 tracks down break-in suspect across 5-mile trek

By
Joseph Buczek
Manager of Digital Content and Promotion, CBS Detroit
Joe Buczek is manager of digital content and promotion at CBS Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.
Read Full Bio
Joseph Buczek

/ CBS Detroit

CBS News Live
CBS News Detroit Live

A Michigan State Police dog led troopers on a five-mile trek to track down a home invasion suspect in northern Michigan. 

Troopers from the MSP Traverse City Post responded to a home invasion report in Blair Township around 8 a.m. on June 3. The homeowner told police that he saw a woman in his driveway through his Ring doorbell, according to police. The homeowner saw the woman enter his home, remove items and then leave. 

michigan-police-k-9.jpg
Trooper Unterbrink and his K-9 partner, Ox, responded to the home to assist in locating the suspect.   Michigan State Police

Trooper Unterbrink and his K-9 partner, Ox, responded to the home to assist in locating the suspect. The duo embarked on a five-mile trek, ultimately tracking down the suspect, a 44-year-old Kingsley woman, in "thick vegetation."

The woman was arrested and lodged at the Grand Traverse County Jail on several charges. Police did not say what charges the woman is facing. 

Joseph Buczek

Joe Buczek is manager of digital content and promotion at CBS Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.