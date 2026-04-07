Fans invited to welcome Michigan men's basketball team back to Ann Arbor

Fans are invited to welcome the NCAA men's basketball champions – the University of Michigan Wolverines – back home in Ann Arbor on Tuesday afternoon.

A spokesman for the U-M athletic department said the team is expected to arrive about 3:30 p.m. to Crisler Center on East Stadium Boulevard in Ann Arbor after traveling back from the Final Four venue in Indianapolis, Ind. Michigan defeated UConn 69-63 in the NCAA national championship game on Monday night.

Fans are encouraged to gather outside the Crisler Center arena to wave and cheer as the team arrives. Players will not be signing autographs on Tuesday afternoon, the announcement said.

Any updates or changes to arrival schedules will be posted on the team's X account.

Additional championship celebration plans will be announced for the coming days, the university said.

An unofficial party atmosphere erupted in Ann Arbor after the game ended Monday night, a scenario that police said resulted in two arrests and 40 small fires.