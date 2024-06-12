Michigan officials warn residents of fake housing voucher scam

Testimony to begin in Samantha Woll murder trial, Detroit toddler killed by car and more stories

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan's housing agency and the attorney general's office are warning residents about a scam involving fake housing vouchers to obtain personal information.

The Michigan State Housing Development Authority says it has been receiving reports about a non-government group using its name and logo to promote fake housing voucher programs on Facebook and in person.

"They also are using the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) name and fair housing logos on flyers and online advertisements," said Lisa Kemmis, MSHDA Rental Assistance and Homeless Solutions director. "This is fraudulent information, and individuals should NOT provide their personal information to folks through the provided links or contacts listed on these pages or documents."

Residents can find information about the state housing agency's open waiting lists on its website or by emailing MSHDA-RAHS@michigan.gov or calling MSHDA's Lansing office at 517-241-0809. However, according to the website, no housing choice voucher waiting lists are currently open.

"Bad actors will use any opportunity they can find to scam unsuspecting people - even going as far as to impersonate state and federal agencies," Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said. "I hope everyone will take the time to read this warning from the Michigan State Housing Development Authority and visit my website to learn the many ways imposter scams target consumers. As always, my Consumer Protection Team stands ready to help if needed."